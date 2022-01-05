Newcastle sign first big name as England international arrives

England international arrives at St James’ Park from Atletico Madrid

With the January transfer window barely open, Newcastle United’s new Saudi owners are not wasting time. England full-back Kieran Trippier is their first big signing, joining the Magpies in a reported £12m deal, plus the usual add-ons.

Trippier has been playing in Spain’s LaLiga for Atletico Madrid since 2019, and the 31-year-old is expected to have his medical at St James’ Park tomorrow, Wednesday, January 5. He originally signed for the Spanish champions from Tottenham for £20m.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The accomplished defender made 83 appearances for the Spanish champions, helping Diego Simeone’s side to win LaLiga last season. He was also a member of the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2020 back in July last year.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe signed Tripper once before, while he was in charge at Burnley. Trippier will have his work cut out with the Magpies hovering near the foot of the Premiership, with only one win to their name all season.

It remains to be seen if he will be ready to play in the FA Cup third-round tie against Cambridge United this Saturday 8. Then on Saturday 15, Newcastle play hosts to Watford, who are also struggling at the foot of the table.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.