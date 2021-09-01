Atletico Madrid agree last-minute deal with Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN has joined Atletico Madrid after the club agree a deal with Barcelona over the return of the French forward

In a shock last-minute transfer deadline day deal, French striker Antoine Griezmann is leaving Barcelona to link up once more with his former club, Atletico Madrid, according to Sky in Italy.

This shock deal between two of LaLiga’s heavyweight clubs came as Barca’s new president Joan Laporta tries to balance the books at the Catalan club by selling players to lower the outrageous wage bill, and the alleged £1.15billion that he inherited when he took over earlier this year.

Griezmann played under Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano between 2014 and 2019, so the 2018 World Cup winner will have no problem slotting into the side again one would think, as he reportedly joins on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy for £34.4m (€40m) next year, with Barca thought to be looking to get Sevilla’s Luuk de Jong as a replacement for Griezmann.

Earlier in the day, Atleti completed the loan move that saw 30-year-old Saul Niguez go to Champion’s League winners, Chelsea on loan, with a deal reported to be worth £33.5m (€39m) overall.

