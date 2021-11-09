Newcastle United appoint their new head coach



Newcastle United, 19 days after parting with Steve Bruce, have finally appointed his successor. Former Bournemouth FC coach, Eddie Howe has signed as the new head coach, on a deal that ties him to the northeast club until 2024.

This will be his first step back into management following his departure in August 2020 from the south coast club after they had been relegated. He had originally guided Bournemouth into a five-season spell in the Premier League, lifting them from the bottom of League Two.

Howe takes the reins with the Magpies languishing in 19th position in the table, just five points above the relegation zone. He told Newcastle’s website, “This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us. I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together”, he added.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery had originally been approached by Newcastle as Steve Bruce’s replacement, but the Spanish coach – formerly the Arsenal manager – turned them down.

Amanda Staveley, the Newcastle co-owner, described Howe as a “passionate” and “dynamic” coach, explaining that he had come through a “rigorous recruitment process”, and that she and the club were “incredibly impressed” by him. “He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here”, she added.

Howe’s first test will be on November 20, with a home match at St James Park against newly-promoted Brentford.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.