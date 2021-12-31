Spanish football: Six signings Barcelona are lining up.

The cash-strapped Spanish club have been linked with some big names.

SPANISH FOOTBALL – It could be a busy January transfer window for cash-strapped Barcelona who are rumoured to be lining up some big-name signings.

Firstly though, after signing Ferrán Torres on a five-year contract from Manchester City for €55m, plus €10m add ons, it is likely that Barca will have to offload some players that are surplus to requirements before bringing some fresh faces.

Out-of-favour defender Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembélé and Philippe Coutinho look set to leave in the transfer window which will free up some much-needed cash for new boss Xavi.

So, who would Xavi look to bring in?

Here Euro Weekly News looks at six players who have been linked with a move to the Spanish club.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Apparently, a disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Barcelona and has contacted Xavi through Gerard Piqué.

Negotiations are believed to have begun between agent Jorge Mendes and Barca club president Joan Laporta.

The 36-year-old is said to be less than impressed by the tactics of United’s interim manager, Ralf Rangnick. Despite this, the Portuguese star scored in United’s 3-1 win over Burnley on Thursday, December 30.

However, a sensational move for the forward might not be on the cards at all as SB Nation has revealed that rumours of Ronaldo joining Barca are likely a prank!

The site said that it was published on Día de los Santos Inocentes – day of the holy innocents – which is the equivalent of April Fool’s Day.

Andreas Christensen

According to reports, Andreas Christensen has no plans to extend his contract at Chelsea Football Club following interest from Barcelona.

Chelsea are said to be keen to keep the 25-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, however, Spanish newspaper Sport claim that he has decided to reject Chelsea’s offer and is now close to joining Barcelona.

The Catalan club are now in pole position to sign the Dane after it was revealed that the player and his representatives have reportedly been in contact with Barca for weeks.

Álvaro Morata

Former Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata is believed to be a priority signing for FC Barcelona and reports are that Xavi has already spoken to his agent in the hopes of signing him.

The 29-year-old Spanish international is apparently unhappy at Juventus, who he joined from Atletico Madrid on a one-year loan deal worth €10 million, with an option for purchase at €45 million, in September 2020, and he is said to be keen on a move to the Catalan club.

Xavi believes that Morata’s versatility, work rate and eye for goal make him the ideal player to round off an attacking front line that has already been reinforced with the signing of Torres and when Ansu Fati overcomes his injuries.

Barcelona must now persuade Atlético Madrid to sell, who are asking for at least €35m.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Xavi’s raid on former and current Chelsea talent looks set to continue as Christensen’s defensive partner and club captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, has an agreement in principle to join Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to reports in Catalonia.

The 32-year-old has yet to commit his future to the club and is seen as a dependable defender by the Nou Camp club.

The Spaniard, who was signed from Marseille way back in 2012, has won eight trophies with the Stamford Bridge side and could now be looking for a new challenge.

With the probable departure of Samuel Umtiti, Barca will need another defender.

The prospect of Azpilicueta alongside Spanish national team teammate Piqué might be too tempting for Xavi to miss out on.

Noussair Mazraoui

Barcelona are ready to open negotiations with agent Mino Raiola for the signing of Noussair Mazraoui from AFC Ajax, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Moroccan right-back will be a free agent in the summer, with his deal running out and the Catalans are ready to rope him in as a replacement for Sergino Dest.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped 12 by his country, has impressed with his performance in the Champions League this year and Barcelona will hope that any discussions with Raiola could tempt him to open negotiations for prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland

The highly sought after striker looks likely to leave the Bundesliga side, either in January or more likely, in the summer and Barca will be hoping that he chooses the club, who currently find themselves 7th in LaLiga.

However, the Spanish giants will face strong competition from both Manchester clubs who have been strongly linked with the 21-year-old.

The Norwegian has scored a staggering record of 76 goals in 75 matches since signing for Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

That includes 53 in 54 Bundesliga appearances. Haaland has 13 goals in just 11 league games this term.

It remains to be seen who Barca sign in the Spanish transfer window, but of those listed above, Xavi would almost definitely place Haaland at the top of the pile.

