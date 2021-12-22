Spanish football: Barcelona star Gerard Piqué scores big win in Supreme Court.

FOOTBALL NEWS – Barcelona star Gerard Piqué scores a big win in Spain’s Supreme Court after he has a huge fine for apparent tax fraud annulled.

The Supreme Court has annulled a fine of 2.1 million euros imposed against the 34-year-old by the tax authorities in relation to personal income tax (IRPF) for the years 2008, 2009 and 2010.

In a ruling, the high court upheld Gerard Piqué’s appeal against the order issued by the Audiencia Nacional, which confirmed the penalty imposed and which is now annulled.

The former Manchester United player, who has been in a relationship with Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira since 2011, had appealed the case brought against him by the tax agency, who accused him of tax fraud based on contributions to a business that managed his image rights.

The inspection, later endorsed by the National Court, concluded that Piqué had used a company called Kerard Project to transfer his image rights by paying fewer taxes in 2006. Among other accusations, the Treasury claimed that he had sold them to the business for “a totally ridiculous price” of 3,000 euros.

However, judges of the Supreme Court announced that the Kerard Project was not a front company but rather a company run by Piqué’s own brother as a legitimate business.

