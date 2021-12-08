Manchester United: Five signings Ralf Rangnick could be lining up in January.

The new interim manager is looking to strengthen his squad during the next transfer window.

NEW Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangick is looking to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window, here Euro Weekly News looks at five signings he could be lining up.

Luka Modric

36-year-old Luka Modric has less than a year remaining on his current deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid and could be tempted by a return to the UK, with Ralf Rangick keen on the idea.

The ex-Spurs midfielder will be able to strike a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from next month as things stand meaning that he could make his move to Old Trafford before next months transfer window ends.

His age doesn’t appear to be a problem and will likely help develop Man Utd’s younger talent such as 25-year-old Scott McTominay.

With the Manchester club looking more than likely to part company with Donny van de Beek, Rangnick’s side could reap the rewards of Modric’ presence in the middle of the pitch.

John McGinn

A move for Aston Villa’s 27-year-old midfielder John McGinn may not be the marquee signing some Manchester United fans are looking for under their new German manager but Rangnick is apparently keen to bring him to the club.

The German is said to like McGinn’s cool head, pressing and talent on the ball, and is prepared to sanction a £50 million bid, according to the Daily Star.

The Scot has scored 16 goals and assisted 20 in 124 games for the club since signing from Hibernian in 2018 while Villa were still in the Championship.

However, Steven Gerrard is unlikely to want McGinn to leave until the summer, if at all, while he tries to bring some stability to his new Villa side who were rocked after losing Jack Grealish last summer.

Antonio Rudiger

Manchester United could move for Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The Germany international will be out of contract at the end of the season and has attracted interest from some of the top clubs from across Europe, with Real Madrid said to be leading the way.

Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly interested in the 28-year-old defender and United are now said to have joined the chase, according to The Independent.

However, Rangnick could face a stumbling block early on in his attempt to sign the much sort after defender as reports state that Rudiger himself “would prefer to move abroad if new terms cannot be agreed with Chelsea”.

Tyler Adams

RB Leipzig and USA midfielder Tyler Adams, much like John McGinn, may not be a name that United fans would have linked with the club but Ralf Rangnick knows the midfielder well.

The midfielder has just been listed as the seventh most valuable players aged under 23 in Europe by the CIES Football Observatory with the Manchester Evening News reporting Rangnick is “unlikely to have forgotten about him”.

Signing the US men’s national team captain would also tick a box for “the Glazers and United’s commercial arm”, the report adds.

Rangnick has previously likened the 22-year-old to Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

On August 13, 2020, Adams scored the winning goal for Leipzig in a 2–1 win over Atlético Madrid, helping the club advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

Frenkie de Jong

The new Manchester United boss is reportedly eyeing up a move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

El Nacional have suggested United are interested in signing the former Ajax midfielder, with Rangnick an admirer of the 24-year-old.

According to the report, Barcelona were willing to offload former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, but United have turned their attentions to De Jong instead.

Of course, under normal circumstances, Barcelona would not be keen on losing such a talented footballer especially seeing as new manager Xavi would likely be able to mould the midfielder into a version of himself. However, Barca, whose financial issues have been well documented, are aiming to raise funds ahead of the window.

