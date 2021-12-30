Spanish Agency of Medicines recommends against buying antigen tests online

The Spanish Agency of Medicines has recommended against buying antigen tests online, despite widespread shortages throughout the country.

Given the widespread shortage of antigen tests in pharmacies in Spain, an increasing number of people are obtaining them online. Searches related to “where to find an antigen test” have increased by more than 500% in the last week, according to data from Google Trends.

One of the most important things to do for tests bought online is to check they are authentic and comply with current legislation.

Firstly, it is necessary to verify whether it complies with the legislation set by health authorities (it should have a CE marking).

Secondly, the list of self-diagnostic tests authorised by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Products (AEMPS) must be considered. There are currently 24 tests authorised for use in Spain, with another two that have been approved temporarily in response to the shortages (see here).

The demand for this type of test has recently multiplied by 1,000. The large number of people wanting tests before Christmas parties has led to a temporary shortage at pharmacies, but buying the tests online is not recommended, as the AEMP only guarantees the validity and correct functioning of tests bought at pharmacies.

As they state on their website, the tests “are to be sold exclusively at pharmacies (without a prescription), why is why you must not get them by other means”. Therefore, the AEMP insists on not buying the tests online.

