A consumer association has denounced the shortages and huge price differences for antigen tests in Spain.

Today, December 23, the consumer association Facua has denounced the prices of antigen tests in Spain, which have been inflating in recent weeks and vary by up to 102 per cent. The organisation criticises that neither the Ministry of Health nor the Communities have set maximum amounts, favouring the disproportionate profit margins that are being produced

In addition, only five of the 150 pharmacies consulted by Facua-Consumidores en Accion in five large capitals had antigen test stocks, which is 3 per cent of the establishments. The monitoring was carried out by the association yesterday, December 22, in Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and Vitoria.

In the very few pharmacies surveyed that have antigen tests available, prices vary by up to 102 per cent, meaning they are currently being sold for amounts that range between €4.95 and €10.00. With the data collected by the association, a family of four has to invest up to €40 each time they have to take the tests.

Facua already asked the Ministry of Health last year to put limits on the price of Covid tests, however, the Ministry decided to do it only with certain types of masks and leave other issues in the hands of the autonomous communities – which have not taken measures.

Facua expressed that the collapse of the public health system in numerous autonomous communities and the difficulties or impossibility of getting users to carry out PCR or antigen tests in a multitude of health centres and hospitals is “scandalous”.

The consumer organisation has monitored 30 pharmacies in each of the five capitals. In Sevilla, there were only antigen tests in one, at the price of €6.50.

In Madrid, also only available in one pharmacy, for €8.

In Barcelona, there were no tests available.

In Vitoria, one pharmacy had tests in stock for €4.95 and In Valencia, two pharmacies had stock for €7 and €10.

The association has also consulted pharmacies for the last price at which they sold the antigen tests before stocks ran out. The lowest amount was €3.55.

In many of the establishments, they have warned that distribution companies are inflating prices taking advantage of the large increase in demand.