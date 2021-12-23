Don’t be fooled: these are the only antigen tests authorised in Spain

The Ministry of Health extended its list of antigen tests authorised in Spain yesterday, December 22, in order to keep up with increased demand.

The shortage of antigen tests is affecting pharmacies throughout Spain. People wait in long queues first thing in the morning, and by the end of the day, there is unusually not a single self-diagnostic test left over.

To deal with this problem, yesterday the government extended its list of authorised antigen tests. These tests are in theory intended for professional use, but they have been made available to the public for the time being so that pharmacies do not run out of stock.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For weeks, the health authorities have been warning that individuals must not buy self-diagnostic tests out of the official circuit (pharmacies). The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) updated the list of authorised providers of antigen tests this Wednesday due to the high demand in the days leading up to Christmas.

Although there should not be any problems if the tests are obtained from a pharmacy, the only brands authorised to offer the self-diagnostic antigen tests on the market in Spain are:

Xiamen Boson Biotech. China. Nasal.

Acon Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. China. Nasal.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech. Co., Ltd. China. Nasal.

Healgen Scientific Limited Liability Company. Houston, USA. Nasal.

SD Biosensor Inc. Korea. Nasal.

Beijing Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd. China. Nasal.

Hangzhou Alltest biotech Co., Ltd. China. Nasal.

Hangzhou Alltest biotech Co., Ltd. China. Saliva.

Guangdong Wesail Biotech Co. Ltd. China. Nasal.

Biosynex Swiss SA. Switzerland. Nasal.

Abbott Rapid Diagnostics Jena GmbH. Germany. Nasal.

NG Biotech. France. Nasal.

Sugentech, Inc. Korea. Nasal.

Genrui Biotech Inc. China. Nasal.

Anhui Deepblue Medical Technology Co. Ltd. China. Nasal.

Anbio (Xiamen) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. China. Saliva.

New Gene (Hangzhou) Bioengineering Co., Ltd. China. Nasal.

Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd. China. Nasal and saliva.

Nal von minden GmbH. Germany. Nasal.

Qingdao Hightop Biotech Co., Ltd. China. Nasal.

Xiamen AmonMed Biotechnology Co., Ltd. China. Saliva.

Anhui Deepblue Medical Technology Co. Ltd. China. Saliva.

Jiangsu Medomics Medical Technology, Co, Ltd. China. Nasal.

Beijing Hotgen Biotech Co., Ltd. China. Nasal.

Other temporary authorisations

CERTEST BIOTEC S.L. Spain. Nasal.

Getein Biotech, Inc. China. Nasal.

Pharmacies in Madrid handed out more than half a million free antigen tests on Wednesday, the first day of the free distribution financed by the local government. There were long queues outside pharmacies and supplies soon ran out.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.