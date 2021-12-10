Free rapid antigen tests for all at Madrid pharmacies next week

Free rapid antigen tests will be available for all residents at Madrid pharmacies next week.

Even though the number of COVID cases has risen in the region, with more than 180 cases per 100,000 inhabitants cumulative incidence over 14 days, the health authorities do not yet see cause for alarm, given that hospitals are currently not under extreme pressure. However, prevention is essential, and even more so over the Christmas period, when numerous social gatherings and family reunions are likely to take place. The Madrid government has therefore decided to offer free antigen tests at pharmacies to all residents of Madrid.

The initiative was announced a week ago by the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The regional government plans to acquire 4 million rapid antigen tests. Each citizen will be able to claim one from any pharmacy from December 15, and they will need to show their medical card (tarjeta sanitaria) or DNI.

Ayuso has also encouraged companies to get their employees to take this type of test, so that people know if they have COVID before getting together with friends and family.

At indoor gatherings, the space must be well-ventilated before, during, and after the social event, and people are advised to wear a mask whenever not eating or drinking.

