LaLiga clubs hit by positive Covid cases



Laliga clubs are returning to action on December 31, after the Christmas break, to find that Covid-19 looks like creating more problems. Real Madrid and Athletic Club have already had players missing matches due to isolation, but now, more clubs are being affected.

Real Madrid officials announced today, Wednesday 29, that another four players have tested positive. Courtois, Valverde, Camavinga, will all go into isolation, leaving Carlo Ancelotti to revise his team plans accordingly.

Over at Camp Nou, FC Barcelona reported on Monday 27 that Dani Alves and Clement Lenglet had given positive results. On Tuesday 28, Jordi Alba, and Alejandro Balde were added, and today, Gavi, Umtiti, and Dembele have been added.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Xavi Hernandez must now face the match against RCD Mallorca on January 2 without a host of players. RCD Mallorca has already reported seven testing positive, including four players, and three members of the coaching staff.

Atletico de Madrid has also returned to training, and for the time being, has reported no infections. Their only problem is their Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who could not get a flight back to Madrid on time. Gimenez and Vrsaljko, have both now recovered, and are training as normal.

Griezmann, Marcos Llorente, and Savic, are still out injured, and only attended the sports complex to carry out the relevant PCR tests. They will train from home as they cannot use the gym.

Sevilla has already communicated that there are several positives in their first team. Four of their footballers are infected, although two of them were over the Christmas holidays. There are also four positives reported by Valencia CF.

Rayo Vallecano reported several positives in its squad in the return to training. Only 8 players from the first squad attended the training session today, and they have requested to LaLiga to postpone the match against Atletico de Madrid on January 2.

Martin Presa, the Vallecano president confirmed to El Larguero, “There has been informal talk about the possibility of a postponement against Atleti. There are 25 positives around the first team. 17 or 18 are first-team players”, as reported by cadenaser.com.

For more news about Spanish football: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain-football/

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.