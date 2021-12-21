Real Madrid lose nine first-team players to Covid



Real Madrid football club continues to suffer from a coronavirus outbreak in its squad. Joining seven first-team players who are already sidelined after testing positive, are Isco, and David Alaba. Both players have been confirmed by the club as isolating today, Tuesday, December 21.

The leaves Los Blancos short of nine players for their LaLiga Matchday 21 trip to the San Memes Stadium to face Athletic Cub, in Bilbao this Wednesday 22. Carlo Ancelotti is already without Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Marcelo, Rodrygo, Davide Ancelotti, Asensio, and Lunin.

Isco had already gone into isolation last Saturday as a precaution after the Malaga-born player’s children started to show symptoms of coronavirus. After testing positive for antigens, he took a PCR test yesterday, Monday, which produced a positive result today, which has subsequently put him into quarantine.

In the case of Austrian international, David Alaba, he gave a positive result today during the regular testings that are conducted among Real Madrid’s players and staff. He was immediately sent home and has also gone into the mandatory isolation.

Ancelotti spoke today about his alleged fractured relationship with Isco after speculation surrounded the pair’s mood following the Granada game. “We have not had a confrontation, as has been said. I did not get angry with him, because professionally he has accepted that the team is doing well”, said the Italian coach about his midfield star, as reported by 20minutos.es.

