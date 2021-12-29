Barcelona confirm Ferran Torres signing from Manchester City

Spanish giants, Barcelona, today, Tuesday, December 28, confirmed the completion of Ferran Torres’ move from Premier League champions Manchester City. The 21-year-old Spanish international winger has signed a contract at the iconic Camp Nou until June 2027. There is a reported €1bn (£842m) buyout clause involved.

This £46.3m deal takes Torres back to Spain just 18 months after joining Man City from Valencia. The Catalan club now faces having to sell some of its players in order to comply with LaLiga’s financial regulations. They will also have to pay £8.4m in add-ons.

The €1bn (£842m) buyout clause attached to this move becomes the third one to be secured. Xavi’s team recently tied both Pedri and Ansu Fati into similar contracts, as a way of keeping their prized young assets.

Barcelona have recently been linked to serious financial debts, but thanks to a bank loan, they are now able to deal in the transfer market once again.

Torres has been out injured since suffering a foot injury while on international duty with Spain last October. In his short time at the Etihad, the forward has bagged 16 goals in 43 appearances. City coach, Pep Guardiola had confirmed the transfer last Thursday 23, and wished the young player all the best, saying he was happy for him.

His medical at the Camp Nou reportedly showed that Torres is “recovering well from a fracture in his right foot”, but there was no mention of how soon he could be back in action to make his debut.

