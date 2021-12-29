France faces vicious fight against the virus after registering record numbers.

FRANCE faces a vicious fight against the virus after registering record numbers in the last 24 hours. The country led by President Emmanuel Macron has been battered by Covid during December and that the latest data shows that “every second, two people in France are testing positive for Covid”.

France’s Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, reported on Wednesday, December 29, that the country had registered 208,000 new cases over the past 24 hours, a national and European record. it is a new record, four days after the threshold of 100,000 per day was exceeded for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Véran said that “every second, two people in France are testing positive for Covid” adding that the situation in hospitals was worrying because of the Delta variant, although the Omicron variant has yet to make an impact.

“I wouldn’t call Omicron a wave anymore, I would call it a groundswell,” Véran said. “Given the numbers we have been seeing these past few days, we’re talking about a landslide.”

Despite the introduction of the vaccine, Véran believes they are unlikely to offer enough protection, stating that around 10 per cent of the French population had been in contact with somebody who is infected with the virus.

“The virus circulation is too intense,” he said.

This worrying statement from the health minister was backed up by France’s Prime Minister, Jean Castex, who estimated on Monday, December 27 that the country could reach “250,000 cases per day by the beginning of January”.

