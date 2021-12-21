France: Wife of French President Emmanuel Macron shoots down rumours she was born a man.

THE wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, shoots down rumours she was born a man and could take legal action after social media in France was flooded with the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux.

The 68-year-old said she will sue the instigators of the bizarre conspiracy theory who accused the First Lady of being born a man called Jean-Michel Trogneux, Paris-based newspaper Le Figaro reports.

Apparently, the false information was not taken lightly by Mrs Macron.

A 12-page monthly journal published in an extreme right-wing journal, Faits et Documents, in September claimed a three-year investigation was supported by ‘many experts’, CNews reported.

Speaking to medium Amandine Roy for nearly four hours, journalist Natacha Rey made the claims on YouTube on December 10, according to Numerama. The video reached 470,000 views before it was deleted.

Mrs Macron’s gait and way of sitting in a video of a speech given by the French First Lady were claimed to be evidence that backed up the claim by some users on social media. While others scrutinised her clothing and appearance from public events.

However, Brigitte Macron is not the first public woman to be the victim of such a campaign, with Faits et Documents previously publishing a number of other conspiracy theories about other public figures.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as the current Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, have both been victims of false accusations over their gender identity.

