The five most dangerous roads in Spain

Road safety is high on the agenda of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) right now. Their objective is to eliminate traffic accidents on the road network throughout the country. In the last 30 years, data shows that Spain has reduced mortality in traffic accidents by 80 per cent, which is a very considerable figure. From almost 10,000 deaths in 1989, the figure dropped to 1,755 in 2019.

The autonomous communities that have most achieved this have been Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, and Castilla y Leon. These three have recorded almost a 90 per cent reduction in deaths on their main roads. In addition, others such as Cantabria, the Basque Country, and Galicia, also have very good downward mortality data.

Excessive speed, the state of the roads, and the consumption of substances are the main causes of accidents on the road, something that the DGT has worked on vigourously in recent years. The incorporation of new speed cameras, or radar devices, has contributed significantly to this improvement in mortality in Spain.

Even so, Spain has several sections of roads that are sadly black holes. Thanks to a report prepared by the Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE), it has been possible to reveal the areas where traffic accidents are more likely to occur.

This report evaluated the accidents of the last three years, their severity, and their relationship with the characteristics of the road. Using these data, it was possible to obtain the five most dangerous sections.

Thanks to a ‘risk index’, the report has managed to extract the five different kilometre points called ‘black’ that stand out. These sections of road add up to a total of 49.4km, considered by the report as the most dangerous in all of Spain.

N-240: From Km 303 to 316.8 in the province of Huesca

From Km to in the province of N-541: From Km 23.5 to 33.6 in the province of Ourense

From Km to in the province of N-345: From its beginning to Km 7.2 in the province of Murcia

From its beginning to Km in the province of N-642: From its beginning to Km 8.2 in the province of Lugo

From its beginning to Km in the province of N-550: From Km303 to 316.8 in the province of A Coruña

The risk index in these five stretches was very close to 100, a figure exceeded by the first two. More than 25,000km of roads were analysed in the report. Of those, more than 2,000km were considered dangerous, which represents almost 10 per cent of the total roads analysed, as reported by larazon.es.

