Villa de Llanes Rally in Asturias suspended after two participants die in a crash

In a black day for Spanish motorsport, two competitors in the Villa de Llanes Rally, in the province of Asturias, on Saturday, September 25, tragically lost their lives when their driver lost control of the car and it ran headfirst into a stone bridge, reportedly killing both occupants on impact.

Both from Cantabria, Jaime Gil, and Dani Calvo, were an experienced duo, having competed for many years in regional rallies, but today’s accident saw their Seat Marbella, bearing the number 131 – part of the La Trazada Sport team – leave the road during the seventh stage, on the descent from Fito to Ribadesella, heading for the finish line being in the town of Duyos in Caravia.

Emergency services were on the scene immediately to assist the two occupants of the vehicle, but were unable to do anything for them.

It is known that the section of the AS-260 road on which the incident took place had already aroused controversy in the past due to its dangerousness, and in today’s conditions where the surface was wet and humid, it certainly made driving more difficult.

Immediately after the event – which counts for points in the Spanish Rally Championship – the organisers met with members of the La Trazada Sport team, and it was decided to cancel all planned events, starting with the awards ceremony, as reported by then24.com.

