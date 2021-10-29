A powerful 4.4 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Galicia.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale was registered at dawn this Friday morning (October 29) in the Cantabrian Sea off the Galician coast- the tremors were felt across several municipalities in Galicia.

According to information supplied by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the earthquake occurred at 6:32 am just off the Cantabrian coast in the provinces of La Coruña and Lugo.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The earthquake was reportedly felt in several dozen municipalities in Galician provinces, such as Ortigueira, As Pontes, Ares, Cariño, A Pobra, Miño, Cerdido, Culleredo, Fene, Ferrol, Oleiros, Sada and Santiago, and A Coruña, according to the IGN data.

Tremors were also reported in the province of Lugo, among others, the earthquake has been felt in municipalities such as Xove, Baralla, Foz, Castro de Rei, Ribadeo and Viveiro.

The 112 Integrated Emergency Care Center 112 Galicia reported several calls from worried residents in La Coruña, Oleiros, Valdoviño, Irixoa, Cervo, Viveiro, Ferrol and Lugo this morning in relation to the earthquake.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.