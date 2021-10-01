Croatia and Turkey remove PCR test requirement for double vaccinated UK travellers

Croatia and Turkey have removed their PCR test requirements for double vaccinated UK travellers.

The Croatian and Turkish governments have both announced today, Friday, October 1, that proof of a negative PCR test will no longer be a requirement for double vaccinated UK travellers entering the countries.

The Turkish Tourism Board said that hopes that the relaxed rules and a host of direct flights from across the UK – to the formally popular resorts of Antalya, Dalaman and Izmir plus the city of Istanbul – mean that holidaymakers will head to the country this autumn.

“Turkey is ready and excited to welcome back travellers from across the UK this month and beyond. With no requirement for PCR tests, and following our removal from the UK government red list, travelling to Turkey couldn’t be easier. Turkey is the perfect destination for UK families this half term,” said a spokesman for the Tourist Board.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said that Turkey is “one of our most popular destinations for customers who want some late-summer sunshine. Since restarting flights and holidays to Turkey from all of our UK bases last month we have experienced enormous demand and this will only increase further on the back of such positive news.”

He added: “We urge other overseas governments to follow the Turkish government in allowing UK holidaymakers to reap the benefits of the vaccine rollout. We have been speaking to the Turkish government about the impact of costly testing burdens on hardworking customers and families, so we applaud this decision.

“As the UK’s leading tour operator to Turkey, we are delighted at this news and we now look forward to taking even more customers on their well-deserved flights and holidays.”

