Expats rejoice over dropped PCR tests for travel

EXPATS in Spain have told the Euro Weekly News they are happy with the UK government´s announcement that vaccinated travellers will no longer require PCR tests to travel back to England from October 4.

The EWN asked readers whether they thought the move to drop PCR tests for travel was a good idea while Covid rates continue to rise, and the overwhelming majority, 93.3 per cent, said they do, with only 6.7 per cent saying testing should still be required.

One reader, Melissa Baker, said: “Yaaay. Time to move on. Be cautious be sensible and we will all be ok. Let’s get travel moving again.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Paul Hannant shared her views, saying: “As a homeowner in Spain and the UK, I’m delighted to no longer be getting ripped off by already, extremely wealthy pharmaceutical companies.”

Meanwhile, Colin Carter also expressed concern over the price of tests, saying: “This PCR test has been a cash cow for many companies & pharmacies here in Spain & the U.K.

“If you are fully vaccinated I cannot see a problem.”

However, some readers said that they felt travellers should still be tested, while others criticised travellers who did not think about the safety of others.

Stella Scott said: “It wouldn’t be so bad if people still would wear their masks properly. Especially when instructed to do so in certain places like airlines and airports. I’ve just flown over to Spain and there were people on the plane laughing because they didn’t have their masks on and coming through the airport.”

The issue of PCR tests for travellers had caused controversy earlier this year, with the costs of tests leaving some expats in Spain unable to travel back to the UK.

Thank you for reading, and don´t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news.