Experts warn new travel tests will be as expensive as PCR for British tourists

Experts have warned that new travel tests will be as expensive as PCR tests for British tourists.

Travel experts have expressed fears that lateral flow tests could be just as expensive as PCRs. The UK’s rules for doubled-jabbed arrivals from green list countries changes on October 4, only travellers from red list countries will require a test on day two from that date. Scientists have also expressed fears that unsupervised lateral flows could allow new variants to be introduced to the UK.

“The danger is these tests have to be supervised or incorporate the cost of a follow-up PCR test if the traveller tests positive. A supervised lateral flow test might cost as much as a non-supervised PCR test, particularly if the cost of a follow-up PCR test is shared,” a travel source told Travel Weekly.

Day two PCR tests currently cost around £60 with high street retailer Boots selling one for £85, however, private companies charges can be even higher.

“I look forward to the expansion of lateral flow tests, perhaps into supermarkets. I noticed actually in Ireland that Lidl came along with a pack that they’re selling in their stores in the republic there for 25 euros and you get five lateral flow tests,” said Grant Shapps in an interview with Sky News on Thursday, September 30.

In what has been hailed as a massive boost for Spain’s tourist industry, double-vaccinated travellers will no longer need to take expensive PCR tests after October 4 when returning to the UK.

Many British expats, their friends and family and even holidaymakers to Spain delayed their holiday plans due to the cost and the hassle of the tests required on their return to the UK.

