Time magazine names Harry and Meghan as among 100 most influential people

Time magazine names Harry and Meghan as among the 100 most influential people. The list compiled by Time magazine includes 54 women and 46 men.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the list along with others such as US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US president Donald Trump. The list is made up of people from across society and also include singers Britney Spears and Billie Eilish. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is also on the list too.

Speaking about the list which is not ranked Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief for Time magazine, said that all the people included were “extraordinary leaders from around the world working to build a better future”. Felsenthal also said that these people “in a year of crisis have leaped into the fray”.

The World Kitchen charity partners with the Archewell Foundation and Chef Jose Andres who funded the World Kitchen Charity believes that Harry and Meghan are full of compassion.

He said: “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know.

“They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

In other Royal news, The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William’s baby no. 4 is unlikely to happen, according to a Royal expert.

According to one Royal expert the possibility of Catherine and Prince William having a forth baby is unlikely. Nick Bullen is a Royal expert and also the founder of “True Royal TV”. He believes that the pair are unlikely to have a fourth child, and has spoken to US weekly.

“I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family. I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents, [Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton], and have that sort of family of five.”

