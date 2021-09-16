Three out of four people in Spain are fully vaccinated

Three out of four people in Spain are now fully vaccinated against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest data which was published on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health three out of four people in Spain have now had both jabs of one of the multidose vaccines or a single dose of the Janssen vaccine.

It was only around 15 days ago that the government’s target of 70 per cent of the population being immunised was reached. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has said that this figure was a “tremendously relevant” figure. The Spanish vaccine campaign has now reached 75 per cent of the population.

After the meeting of the Interterritorial Council Darias announced that the ongoing rate of the vaccination programme in Spain “continues to be good”. She also said that Spain is “the leading country in terms of vaccination and we are among the first in the European Union in these terms”.

In other Spanish news, Santander opens ten-million-euro line of credit for those hit by the devastating Sierra Bermeja fire. The bank aims to help farmers hit by the fire get up and running again as soon as possible.

Santander have opened a line of credit worth 10 million euros which will offer “very favourable” conditions to people affected by the Sierra Bermeja fire that hit multiple municipalities in Malaga.

The fire has been considered under control since Tuesday, September 14, although work is still ongoing to extinguish it fully.

