Prince William’s baby no. 4 unlikely to happen

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William’s baby no. 4 is unlikely to happen, according to a Royal expert.

According to one Royal expert the possibility of Catherine and Prince William having a forth baby is unlikely. Nick Bullen is a Royal expert and also the founder of “True Royal TV”. He believes that the pair are unlikely to have a fourth child, and has spoken to US weekly.

“I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family. I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents, [Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton], and have that sort of family of five,”

“She’s [now] matched it. And I think my view is [that] they’ll probably stop here.”

He also spoke of how Catherine had suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during her previous pregnancies and how she had had a “really tough time”.

Bullen now feels that the royal pair will spend the next year focusing on work. “They are really focused, over the next 12 months, on their work,” said Bullen.

“Both of them turn 40 next year. They are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives [and] foundation. I think for them, the next 12 months [are] all about the work.”

