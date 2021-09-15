Search widened for disabled boy allegedly murdered and dumped by his mother in Spain

The search area has been widened for a disabled boy who has allegedly been murdered by his mother in Spain. The boy’s mother has been arrested and claims that she had disposed of her son’s body in Madrid. The mum has been admitted to the psychiatric ward of Segovia hospital for bipolar disorder, and the search is now on for the boy.

Officers from the National police and the Guardia civil have expanded the search area for the 15-year-old disabled boy who went missing from Moron de la Frontera in Spain’s Seville. His mother has claimed that she murdered him and has disposed of his body, but so far the search has been fruitless.

The investigation has been taken over by the Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM). For the most part the search efforts are focused on the area of Arroyomolinos in Madrid, but they have also expanded the search area by a 200 kilometre radius. The search now covers the area between Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) and Carabias (Segovia).

According to La Sexta, the father reported the disappearance of his son on Sunday from Seville. It is believed that the boy had been taken by his mother Macarena Diaz Ortega. Diaz was seen on Sunday night at the Hotel Perales in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo province) but there was no sign of her son Antonio David Barroso.

The Guardia Civil were able to arrest her on Monday morning, but she was still without her child. The mother has claimed that she threw her son’s body and his wheelchair into a container in South Madrid. She alleges that his body was placed in the area of Mostoles near the Xanadu shopping centre.

So far officers have not been able to find any signs of the boy and the search continues.

In other Spanish news, in a bizarre case a 70-year-old woman managed to steal a suitcase with 22,700 euros inside it. National police officers arrested a 70-year-old woman in Valencia who is the alleged perpetrator of the theft. She has now been released but will have to appear in court.

The woman managed to steal a suitcase which contained a staggering 22,700 euros. When the woman was caught by the police she had over 1000 euros on her person. She had also hidden over 20,000 euros under her mattress.