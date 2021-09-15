70-year-old woman steals a suitcase with 22,700 euros inside

In a bizarre case a 70-year-old woman managed to steal a suitcase with 22,700 euros inside it. National police officers arrested a 70-year-old woman in Valencia who is the alleged perpetrator of the theft. She has now been released but will have to appear in court.

The woman managed to steal a suitcase which contained a staggering 22,700 euros. When the woman was caught by the police she had over 1000 euros on her person. She had also hidden over 20,000 euros under her mattress.

Officers were alerted the crime after a woman left a suitcase for a few moments on August 30. The suitcase contained clothes and documentation along with 22,700 euros in cash. The woman only lost sight of the suitcase for a few moments when her children ran out into the street putting them in danger on Juan Verdeguer street in Valencia.

The police managed to identify the woman and found her at a shop on Avenida del Puerto in Valencia. The elderly woman was arrested and found to have over 1000 euros on her person. She denied stealing the suitcase and money though.

Officers searched her home on Avenida del Puerto in Valencia and there they discovered 20,880 euros in banknotes, which the woman had hidden under her mattress. Police officers also recovered the suitcase and clothes too.

In other Spanish news, Missing 6-year-old from Spain’s Barcelona has allegedly been taken abroad by her mother.

The Guardia Civil have taken social media to request help locating a six-year-old girl who has been missing for around two weeks from Barcelona.

Camila Rebecca is 1.16 metres tall, has brown eyes and has long, dark, straight hair. The young girl is said to weigh around 24 kilos.

Anyone who has information on the girl has been requested to contact either the Guardia Civil (062), Emergencies (112) or the National Police (091).

