Duchess of Cambridge makes secret visit to France to celebrate brother James’ wedding to Alizee.

The Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince William headed off to France on Saturday with their children for the wedding of James Middleton to Alizee Thevenet.

James and French fiancée Alizee had previously had to postpone the wedding due to the pandemic, but they have finally managed to get married.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The stunning wedding occurred in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas in France. The happy couple enjoyed the wedding which was witnessed by Carole and Mike Middleton along with others. Catherine’s sister Pippa also attended along with James Matthews.

James took to Instagram to share the good news and said: “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or Bormes-les-Mimosas.

“Words cannot describe how happy I am.”

Many royal fans were quick to wish the happy couple well. One fan wrote: “Congratulations! Alizee looks so beautiful.”

Another said: “Many congrats lovebirds.”

Some fans begged for more photos and one person commented: “More pictures of the dress please!!!!”

In other Royal news, the Queen is set to present medals to the ‘heroes’ who helped with the Afghanistan evacuations. Reportedly this year’s New Year’s Honours list will include those who helped out with the Afghanistan evacuations.

According to reports Number 10 has approved the plans, which will honour the heroes who helped with the air evacuations. “Operation Pitting” saw around 15,000 people evacuated in the space of only a few weeks, and involved over 160 flights.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.