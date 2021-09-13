The fifth wave continues to decline in Spain, as the vaccination programme continues at a good pace.

The fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has declined for another day as shown in Sunday’s data from many autonomous communities. The vaccination programme in Spain is progressing well across nearly the entire country.

Andalucia is making great progress with the vaccination programme and so far a grand total of 12,471,242 doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been given. This means that over 90 per cent of the vaccines which have been received, have been used already. In Andalusia alone over 6 million people are now fully vaccinated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Catalonia is one of the areas showing that the fifth wave is declining. The figures fell from nearly 1000 cases to just 620 new positive cases. This has left over 700 people in hospital due to the virus though. Catalonia also went 24 hours with zero deaths been reported too.

In Andalucia over 12 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered which means that 6,730,544 people have had at least a single jab so far.

In other coronavirus news, Andalucia begins to vaccinate immunocompromised patients with a booster jab. It is expected that across Andalucia over 13,000 patients will fall into this category.

On Friday, September 10, the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) began to vaccinate immunocompromised patients with a third dose of messenger RNA vaccines. It is preferred that the booster vaccine is the same make as that which was originally given. This move comes as part of the updated vaccination strategy which the Interterritorial Council approved on Wednesday. This was after it was approved by the Public Health Commission.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.