The fifth wave continues to decline in Spain

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
The fifth wave continues to decline in Spain
The fifth wave continues to decline in Spain Credit: Pixabay

The fifth wave continues to decline in Spain, as the vaccination programme continues at a good pace.

The fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has declined for another day as shown in Sunday’s data from many autonomous communities. The vaccination programme in Spain is progressing well across nearly the entire country.

Andalucia is making great progress with the vaccination programme and so far a grand total of 12,471,242 doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been given. This means that over 90 per cent of the vaccines which have been received, have been used already. In Andalusia alone over 6 million people are now fully vaccinated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Catalonia is one of the areas showing that the fifth wave is declining. The figures fell from nearly 1000 cases to just 620 new positive cases. This has left over 700 people in hospital due to the virus though. Catalonia also went 24 hours with zero deaths been reported too.

In Andalucia over 12 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered which means that 6,730,544 people have had at least a single jab so far.

In other coronavirus news, Andalucia begins to vaccinate immunocompromised patients with a booster jab. It is expected that across Andalucia over 13,000 patients will fall into this category.


On Friday, September 10, the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) began to vaccinate immunocompromised patients with a third dose of messenger RNA vaccines. It is preferred that the booster vaccine is the same make as that which was originally given. This move comes as part of the updated vaccination strategy which the Interterritorial Council approved on Wednesday. This was after it was approved by the Public Health Commission.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here