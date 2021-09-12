Queen set to present medals to ‘heroes’ who helped with Afghanistan evacuations

The Queen is set to present medals to the ‘heroes’ who helped with the Afghanistan evacuations. Reportedly this year’s New Year’s Honours list will include those who helped out with the Afghanistan evacuations.

According to reports Number 10 has approved the plans, which will honour the heroes who helped with the air evacuations. “Operation Pitting” saw around 15,000 people evacuated in the space of only a few weeks, and involved over 160 flights.

Speaking to the Mirror one source commented that: “The PM is fully behind the idea.

“It will finally put a bit of honour in what’s been a pretty dishonourable system lately.”

August saw an end to the 20-year long military intervention in Afghanistan as soldiers left the country.

The Prince of Wales recently praised the British Parachute Regiment for their outstanding work in the evacuation. He said: “You are not only an outstanding credit to the Parachute Regiment but also to this country, which, without doubt, is more fortunate than it can know in having such dedicated and courageous people as yourselves ready to step forward at such a crucial time of need.

“I could not be more proud of you.”

The Duke of Sussex served two tours in Afghanistan and previously spoke of his time in Afghanistan and said: “One minute you’re in bed asleep, six and a half minutes later you’re speaking to someone on the ground being shot at.”

In other news, Brit bags Jet2 holiday to Spain for less than a fiver, and gets ready to head off to sunny Costa de Almeria.

One lucky Lancashire woman bagged herself a holiday to Spain for only £4.85. She managed to score the holiday with Jet2holidays after signing up for their mobile app campaign.

Lyn Hinks, from Leyland in Preston used the mobile app and entered the operator’s Bid for a Break campaign. She won the holiday after she placed the lowest unique bid, and won a seven-night holiday for two people.

