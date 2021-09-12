Andalucia begins to vaccinate immunocompromised patients with booster jab

Andalucia begins to vaccinate immunocompromised patients with a booster jab. It is expected that across Andalucia over 13,000 patients will fall into this category.

On Friday, September 10, the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) began to vaccinate immunocompromised patients with a third dose of messenger RNA vaccines. It is preferred that the booster vaccine is the same make as that which was originally given. This move comes as part of the updated vaccination strategy which the Interterritorial Council approved on Wednesday. This was after it was approved by the Public Health Commission.

Booster shots will be available at the usual vaccination points by appointment. The booster jabs are expected to be given to 13,678 patients “with solid organ transplants or people who are receiving or have received immunosuppressive therapy as a result of a solid organ transplant”, as reported La Comarca.

A booster shot will also be available to those with haematopoietic progenitor transplants (allogeneic and autologous transplants), and those who are undergoing treatment with anti-CD20 drugs, including rituximab, ocrelizumab, ofatumumab, obinutuzumab, ibritumumab tiuxetan, veltuzumab and tositumomab.

In other coronavirus news, Malaga mayor insists it is ‘an ethical obligation to get vaccinated’. The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has spoken out and called on those who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

De la Torre believes that being vaccinated is “an ethical obligation, out of respect for others”.

The mayor took to social media to comment on why people should be vaccinated and said: “It is an ethical obligation, a basic principle of respect for others,” he also highlighted that mass vaccinations are being held in the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos (Fycma) and the Plaza de la Marina in the capital of Malaga.

