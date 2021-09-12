Alicante announces sculpture contest in honour of coronavirus victims. Proposals can now be submitted to the town hall and the contest is open to everyone.

The contest will involve 100,000 euros which will be used to pay for the design along with the transportation and the installation of the winning sculpture.

Alicante city council plan to erect a sculpture which will honour the people who have sadly died during the coronavirus pandemic. The contest is already open and the deadline for applications will run until October 8.

The city council hope that the project will allow people to present their ideas for both the design and execution of a sculpture which will honour the people of Alicante who have sadly died from COVID 19. With the sculpture the City Council “intend to honour these victims forever and recognise our residents as the city’s greatest asset”.

According to the City Council, “The competition requires the movement of physical models that cannot be transmitted by electronic means, so the presentation of applications for participation must be made in person.

“Thus, it is stipulated in the rules that the presentation of applications will take place at the Presidency Service of the Alicante City Council, calle Jorge Juan, number 3, 4th floor, between the hours of 10am and 1pm. Councillor Antonio Peral, one of the deputy mayors of the Corporation, is the councillor responsible for this department.”

All work entered for the competition must be original and more information regarding the competition can be found at https://www.alicante.es/es/concursos/concurso-proyectos-diseno-escultura.

