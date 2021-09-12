Malaga mayor insists it is ‘an ethical obligation to get vaccinated’. The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has spoken out and called on those who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

De la Torre believes that being vaccinated is “an ethical obligation, out of respect for others”.

The mayor took to social media to comment on why people should be vaccinated and said: “It is an ethical obligation, a basic principle of respect for others,” he also highlighted that mass vaccinations are being held in the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos (Fycma) and the Plaza de la Marina in the capital of Malaga.

Infant and Primary Education started again last week in Spain for the new school year and the mayor praised the “magnificent behaviour of the Primary pupils” that was seen last year.

“I still remember the formidable image of children wearing masks during the difficult months of the previous school year, respecting and keeping their distance. Also the teenagers and young people, but I was struck by the children, what extraordinary behaviour”, said De la Torre.

He hopes that this year similar behaviour will be seen and highlighted that teachers and the education system play “an essential role”.

The mayor also spoke of the scientists who have created the vaccines and said: “Thank you for your efforts, society must recognise this to the full.”

“The result of the effort of investment in time and knowledge of so many countries, including our own, means that we have essential coverage to overcome this difficult situation”.

The mayor hopes everyone will take advantage of the availability of coronavirus vaccines and he encouraged everyone to be vaccinated.

