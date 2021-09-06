I’m A Celebrity lands in Finland

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! lands in Finland.

I’m a Celebrity is continuing to take over the globe and has now made its way to Finland too. The rights to the hit jungle show have been acquired by MTV in Finland. The new version of the hit show will be produced by ITV Studios Finland, and is set to air next year.

According to ITV, “The Finnish version is expected to air in the spring of 2022 on multiple platforms; the linear channel MTV3, and also on its AVOD channel MTV and SVOD CMore.”

Hanna Kortti, Head of Domestic Productions for MTV said: “Our aim here at MTV, as the leading commercial channel in Finland, is to launch locally the most popular and exciting formats globally. ‘I’m A Celebrity…’ is undoubtedly one of the most successful formats in the world, and it is our great pleasure to finally bring the local version of this juggernaut format to the Finnish audience! We have been interested in the ‘Celebrity’ for many years and now we have together with ITV found the best production model for the Finnish market. We believe together with ITV Studios Finland that we have in our hands a new long lasting reality giant on all our platforms, especially on avod.”

The 21st series the UK version is set to return to UK screens from the historic Gwrych Castle, in North Wales.

In other celeb news, Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle pay emotional tribute to Sarah Harding.

Sadly, Sarah Harding died aged 39 after losing her battle with breast cancer and her tragic death has left the music industry shaken. Nicola Roberts aged 35 took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute.

Nicola said: ‘I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t accept that this day has come. My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind.”

