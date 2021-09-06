Susanna Reid breaks silence on Piers Morgan’s future

Alex Glenn
Susanna Reid breaks silence on Piers Morgan's future
Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid breaks her silence on Piers Morgan’s future.

Susanna Reid has revealed that she has not seen former GMB co-star Piers Morgan since he left the show in a very controversial manner. Susanna spoke out over the weekend and told Weekend magazine that: “He’s not left ITV – he’s still doing Life Stories. But no, he won’t be back on the GMB sofa.”

She added: “We’re in touch a lot.

“He’s had Covid and texted me to say he couldn’t taste fine wine.

“I said that makes getting presents for him a lot cheaper. We’ll have to make it a sparkling water lunch when we get together.”

Susanna also spoke about her shock as Piers left the show and said: “I was in shock. It felt surreal as Piers got up and left. I went out to talk to him; we had an animated discussion. I don’t remember what I said, it’s all a bit of a blur now, but back he came.


“I didn’t think he’d really leave the show.

“That was definitely another shock. The whole thing was intense, raw and emotional. Piers had been the person I’d sat alongside and forged a successful partnership with for five years.”

Alex Glenn
