Girls Aloud bandmates pay emotional tribute to Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle pay emotional tribute to Sarah Harding.

Sadly, Sarah Harding died aged 39 after losing her battle with breast cancer and her tragic death has left the music industry shaken. Nicola Roberts aged 35 took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute.

Nicola said: ‘I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t accept that this day has come. My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind.

‘Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as hard as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart. There are so many things to say and at first it felt to personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too.

‘A part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel. She would have loved your messages today.

‘Electric girl, you made us. You gave it everything and still with a smile. A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you.’

Former bandmate Nadine Coyle aged 36 spoke of the devastating loss and said: ‘I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!’

Many other stars took to social media to pay tribute to Sarah too. The Spice Girls’ Geri Horner said: ‘Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world’.

