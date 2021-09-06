Airbnb anti-party system keeps the peace in Spain, by blocking around 50,000 bookings of those under 25 years old so far.

Airbnb have launched a war on illegal parties and have created an anti-party system that is keeping the peace in Spain and other countries too.

Airbnb are aware that both tourists and locals do not want outrageous parties being held. The platform has historically received many complaints about parties but in August 2020 they began a new system for detecting people who plan to have unauthorised parties.

The system is working in Spain and so far they have blocked around 50,000 people from booking with them. The numbers in Europe are even higher and around 375,000 requests for accommodation have either been redirected or denied.

According to Airbnb the anti-party system came about “to prevent irresponsible behaviour and reduce unauthorised parties in accommodation in some countries in Europe”. They have successfully implemented the system in the United States and Canada too.

“Thousands of stays are made every night in Spain, with the vast majority of travellers being respectful and considerate of their neighbours. Airbnb is committed to ensuring that communities can enjoy the positive benefits of responsible tourism, and these measures are helping to eliminate the kind of behaviour that has absolutely no place on Airbnb,” said Monica Casañas, Managing Director of Airbnb Marketing Services S.L.

