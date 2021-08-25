Andalucia has issued more than 3.3 million Covid certificates so far. Covid certificates are required for those who want to travel within the European Union and are available free of charge.

On Tuesday, August 24, Andalucia had issued grand total of over 3.3 million coronavirus certificates. The majority of these are for vaccinations while around 36,000 are for recovery. The number of certificates issued for negative diagnostic tests came in at just under 30,000.

According to the Regional Ministry of Health and Families as reported Europa Press, the data means that on August 24, 17.3 per cent of the certificates that had been issued across Spain, have been issued in Andalucia.

So far nearly 40 per cent of all Andalucians have a certificate show that they have been fully vaccinated against the potentially deadly coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health the certificates are available free of charge. They can also be obtained in either electronic form or paper form, and can be acquired throughout the autonomous communities.

As reported La Opinion de Malaga, “On 7 June, Spain became one of the first countries on the European continent to start issuing and recognising the EU’s so-called Covid Digital Certificate, ‘20 days ahead of the date set by the European Regulation’.”

In other Spanish news, self-employed young people under the age of 30, only represent 6.2% of self-employed people in Spain.

The number of self-employed people in Spain who are under the age of 30 accounts for only 6.2 per cent of self-employed people. The number has risen slightly from last year and has grown by 0.8 per cent. The number of young people employed as salaried employees is significantly higher and comes in at 15.9 per cent.

The Union of Associations of Self-Employed Workers and Entrepreneurs (UATAE) and the Union of Associations of Young Self-Employed Workers and Entrepreneurs (UJAE) called for improvements for self-employed people and particularly for young people on International Youth Day.

