UK extends EU ties for another year as British businesses frustrated by red tape. The government has set out to help British businesses by extending the deadline for the use of the UKCA certification.

The announcement was made by the Business department. The move comes after supply chains have been hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and businesses feared they would not be able to meet the impending deadline.

The changes mean that until the start of 2023 the current European CE label will be able to be used. This means that it will have been in place for a staggering two years after the end of the transition period.

Samuel Lowe, trade expert and senior research fellow for the Centre for European Reform believes that the move is the correct one to be made by the government and said: “This should have been announced months ago, given it has long been obvious to anyone with a passing interest that companies would not be ready to switch to a UK-only regime by the end of the year.”

Manufacturers group, Make UK, have also supported the decision too. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph a spokesperson said:

“Companies were becoming increasingly nervous as the clock ticked down to the end of the year, caught up in the delays and bureaucracy in getting their products tested.

“The extra year will provide both exporters and importers with valuable breathing space to enable a new testing system to bed in place.”

