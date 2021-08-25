Spain denied protection to six out of ten asylum seekers in 2020.

Many people are fleeing Afghanistan and Taliban rule and Spain has now become the logistical reception centre for people who have fled, and are heading to Europe and the United States. Spain has offered up both the Moron de la Frontera base in Seville and the Torrejon de Ardoz base in Madrid. The bases will allow arrivals to be coordinated and the move has earned Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez much praise from Europe and also his first telephone conversation with American president Joe Biden.

According to data from the Interior Ministry on Tuesday so far 815 Afghans have arrived in Spain. Out of these people three out of four have requested asylum in Spain. It is expected that many more people will be safely evacuated to Spain from Afghanistan soon.

Seeking asylum in Spain is not always an easy task, but at the moment both the Spanish government and many European countries are in favour of welcoming the new arrivals.

As reported 20 minutes, “In fact, last year Spain rejected 59.1 per cent of the asylum requests processed in the first instance, according to Eurostat data. Of the 124,795 applications resolved last year, the government rejected 73,740 without granting any type of protection, rejected asylum to another 55,415 people who were instead granted protection on ‘humanitarian grounds’ – a legal figure that grants fewer rights – and only granted refugee status to 4,360 people, or 3.5 per cent of those who requested it.”

The situation in Kabul is said to be complicated.

