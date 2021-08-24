Katie Price reveals she ran to Harvey’s house after being ‘attacked’

Katie Price reveals she ran to Harvey’s house after being ‘attacked’
Katie Price reveals she ran to Harvey’s house after being ‘attacked’ Credit: Instagram

Katie Price reveals she ran to Harvey’s house after ‘attack’ that left her with an injured eye.

Katie fled from the alleged attack and headed over to son Harvey’s house after the ‘attack’ which took place in the early hours of Monday morning, August 23. Katie was rushed to hospital after allegedly being attacked. She has been left with a bruised face after being punched.

Speaking to the Sun Katie said: “I’m devastated. I have told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched – I ran to Harvey’s house who lives nearby – and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.

“The fight was unprovoked- I was sitting there watching television when it happened. I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed.

“I can’t say any more.”


According to the Mail Online, Essex police confirmed that a 32-year-old man has been arrested. The man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

‘We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in Little Canfield, shortly after 1.30am this morning, Monday 23 August,” said Essex police.

‘We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.


‘A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.’

