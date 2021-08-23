UB40 sax player and songwriter Brian Travers has died

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
UB40 sax player and songwriter Brian Travers has died
UB40 sax player and songwriter Brian Travers has died Credit: Twitter

UB40 sax player and songwriter Brian Travers has died aged 62.

In tragic news the band announced on Monday that sax player and songwriter Brian Travers has sadly died at the age of 62, after having fought a heroic battle against cancer.

Travers was a founding member of reggae band UB40, and he was surrounded by his family when he died at his home in Moseley on Sunday, August 22.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Speaking to PA News agency the band announced the tragic loss and said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers.

“Brian passed away yesterday evening after a long and heroic battle with cancer.

“Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie.


“We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”

The band was formed in 1978 and has produced stunning hits such as Red Red Wine and Falling In Love With You. Since they formed the band have appeared in the Top 40 over 40 times in the UK and have sold more than 100 million albums across the globe.

Travers’ death will be a great loss to the music world.


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 



Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here