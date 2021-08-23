UB40 sax player and songwriter Brian Travers has died aged 62.

In tragic news the band announced on Monday that sax player and songwriter Brian Travers has sadly died at the age of 62, after having fought a heroic battle against cancer.

Travers was a founding member of reggae band UB40, and he was surrounded by his family when he died at his home in Moseley on Sunday, August 22.

Speaking to PA News agency the band announced the tragic loss and said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers.

“Brian passed away yesterday evening after a long and heroic battle with cancer.

“Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie.

“We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”

The band was formed in 1978 and has produced stunning hits such as Red Red Wine and Falling In Love With You. Since they formed the band have appeared in the Top 40 over 40 times in the UK and have sold more than 100 million albums across the globe.

Travers’ death will be a great loss to the music world.

