Brits over 40 set for free life-saving NHS heart checks on the high street. According to one expert, “The detection and control of high blood pressure is one of the best things we can do to save lives and reduce health inequalities.”

Free life-saving NHS checks are coming to those aged 40 years and over on the high street and are something that could save many lives. Pharmacies in England from October will be offering blood pressure tests according to Health chiefs.

It is expected that over the next five years around 2000 lives could be saved according to NHS England. They also believe that over 3000 strokes and 2,500 heart attacks could be prevented too.

The NHS believe that one third of adults in the suffer UK from high blood pressure, but many of those people do not know it.

The program has been in pilot mode for a while, but it is set to be rolled out fully, which according to NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis will provide “more rapid detection of killer conditions and quicker treatment for patients who need it.”

Powis added: “Pharmacies are in the heart of communities and so they are ideally placed to provide these convenient checks – so, if you are worried about your health, please do get tested – it could save your life.”

The national clinical director for cardiovascular disease prevention, Dr Shahed Ahmad, believes that pharmacists are “ideally placed to deliver this life-saving work”.

He said: “Cardiovascular disease claims 136,000 lives a year and is a major cause of health inequalities, with about half of heart attacks and strokes are associated with high blood pressure.

“The detection and control of high blood pressure is one of the best things we can do to save lives and reduce health inequalities.”

