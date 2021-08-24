Father of missing children in Tenerife, arrested in Portugal

Father of Kristian and Amantia Toska, the missing children in Tenerife, arrested in Portugal.

The father of the two children who went missing in Tenerife has been arrested in western Portugal. The children were discovered too, and are said to be in good health.

The two young children, Kristian and Amantia Toska, went missing from Germany in January along with their father. At the time of the disappearance their mother was not able to report it as he had threatened to kill them. It took some time before she reported the shocking disappearance.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to Joaquin Amills, the president of SOS Desaparecidos, the father of the children had called the mother several times and said “if you go to the police, I will kill you, your family and the children”.

Amills has said that the father was last seen in Tenerife last Sunday. He been spotted with both the children and a woman too. Speaking to Expediente Marlasca, he said: “there are several reports that we have received from Sunday, that he was seen in the street.”

According to La Sexta, the father has now been arrested.

In other news, UK extends EU ties for another year as British businesses frustrated by red tape. The government has set out to help British businesses by extending the deadline for the use of the UKCA certification.

The announcement was made by the Business department. The move comes after supply chains have been hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and businesses feared they would not be able to meet the impending deadline.

The changes mean that until the start of 2023 the current European CE label will be able to be used. This means that it will have been in place for a staggering two years after the end of the transition period.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





