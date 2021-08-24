Fugitive from German justice arrested in Almeria’s Campohemoso-Nijar.

The Guardia civil of Almeria were able to successfully arrest a person who was wanted by the German justice system. The arrest was made in Almeria’s Campohemoso-Nijar. When the man spotted the Guardia civil officers he attempted to throw away narcotics that he had been carrying.

The incident took place at the start of August when Guardia civil officers were carrying out public security services. They spotted a man who was holding a bicycle but walking. When the man noticed the officers he threw a package into the bushes.

The officers were quickly able to locate the package and discovered that it contained 19 doses of hashish, all of which were ready for sale. The man was quickly taken to the local police station, where he was soon identified.

The officers discovered that the detained man had a search warrant out for him, which had been issued by the German authorities.

In other recent fugitive news, Italian supremacist fugitive arrested in Malaga’s Fuengirola after causing an explosion in Italy.

Officers from Spain’s National Police have successfully arrested an Italian national who was on the run. The arrest was made in Malaga’s Fuengirola and the man had a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) for his arrest. The warrant was for crimes of illegal possession of weapons and breach of precautionary judicial measures and had been issued by Italian authorities.

The man is considered by the authorities to be an Italian far right supremacist and an ultra-right-wing extremist. He is thought to have been acting on his own. Intelligence services in Italy have been investigating what his targets could be.

