San Sebastian film festival honouree Johnny Depp breaks his silence: “Hollywood is boycotting me”.

Spain’s San Sebastian film Festival 2021 recently made the announcement that Johnny Depp will be receiving the Donostia Award. The famous actor has given his first interview since he lost his libel battle against The Sun newspaper.

Depp spoke to the Sunday Times and referred to “Hollywood’s boycott of me”. He claims to have spent five years in a surreal situation after his ex-wife Amber Heard made allegations of abuse against him. Depp has always denied the allegations.

Speaking to The Times, Depp said that his current situation is “like being scratched by a kitten” in comparison to what people suffering from Covid have to go through. He believes that his current situation is affecting his latest movie though.

Depp said: “And why? So that Hollywood boycotts me? A man, an actor in an unpleasant and complicated situation, over the last few years?

He added that: “Everything I’ve been through, I’ve been through. But, in the end, this particular part of my life has been absurd.”

Fans have continued to support the actor, something which he is grateful for. “They’ve always been my employers. They buy the tickets, the merchandising. They make all those studios rich, but they forgot about that a long time ago. I haven’t,” said Depp.

Recently Spain’s leading group of women filmmakers hit back against the decision to award Depp with the Donostia award. They believe that it will give the San Sebastian film Festival a bad name.

The president of Spain’s Assn. of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, Cristina Andreu announced that she was “very surprised” that Depp is set to receive the award. This will be the San Sebastian festival’s 69th edition.

“This speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership, and transmits a terrible message to the public: ‘It doesn’t matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor,’” Andreu said to the Associated Press.

