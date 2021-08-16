Jet2 expands 2022-23 winter sun programme to Spain and other destinations.

The winter sun 2022-23 programme for Jet2 and Jet2holidays’ has been expanded with some stunning destinations that is sure to delight eager holidaymakers looking to getaway next year.

Many airports in the UK will see capacity raised and this includes Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted too.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Popular Spanish destinations such as Malaga, Mallorca and Alicante will be going on sale according to Travel Weekly.

East midlands airport will see some stunning destinations being offered and this includes Malaga, Alicante, Faro, Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Madeira, Antalya, Paphos.

One expat EWN reader said: “I’m so excited to see new destinations in Spain added, this will make it far easier for my family to visit me here in Spain. Adding new flights from East Midlands airport also makes things easier”.

Leeds Bradford airport is expected to see destinations going on sale over the next few weeks.

Steve Heapy, Chief executive said: “Just weeks after announcing a fantastic selection of winter sun destinations on sale for winter ‘22-23, we are very pleased to be expanding our programme and adding even more sunshine hotspots, as well as putting flights and holidays on sale from East Midlands Airport.

“This expansion comes on the back of the great response we have seen from customers and independent travel agents looking to book their winter sunshine nice and early.

“Like we have seen with the first destinations going on sale, we know these additional hotspots and launch of the programme from East Midlands airport will be just as popular.

“Based on the response we have had to the programme, and with more holidaymakers wanting to book ahead, we are looking towards the future with enormous confidence when it comes to winter ‘22-23.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.