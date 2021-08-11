Calls mount for Spain’s little people bullfighting to be banned, but matadors have claimed they are “idols for children”.

Spain has a long history of bullfighting events and in some of these shows people with dwarfism can be seen fighting young or small cows. Activists claim that this is “degrading” but matadors have hit back and said “we do not want to live on subsidies, we want to fight. It’s our trade”

Many had thought that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would see the end to bullfighting which was postponed when Spain issued its state of alarm last March. Shows soon returned though but the Social Rights Ministry in Spain hopes to see the sport banned. According to reports the Ministry was recently told that the sport had to be banned to comply with a recent UN compliance review.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Many expats are torn over the sport. One expat EWN reader said, “I don’t like the sport personally but I’m a foreigner living in Spain so is it really my call on whether it should be banned, or seen as a tradition”.

The issue came to the forefront again after the Ministry set out to cancel a show organised by comedy troupe Diversiones en el Ruedo. The show is home to bullfighters with dwarfism, as reported El Pais.

Speaking to El Pais Daniel Calderon, the manager of Diversiones en el Ruedo, has hit out against the proposals to ban what he considers to be a trade.

“I think these attacks show a lack of respect and freedom,” said Daniel.

“Everyone should be able to work at what they want.

“We are all professionals; we are accredited with the Culture Ministry; we contribute to the Social Security system, and we do not want to live on subsidies, we want to fight. It’s our trade.

“I invite everyone to come and see if they are really laughing at them or laughing with them. It’s a show like any other.

“Contrary to what’s being said, they are idols for the children.

“The kids go down to the bullring; they do some bullfighting; they have a good time with them, and being of the same stature, they feel like the real thing.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.