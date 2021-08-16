Open top tour bus collides with building in Spain’s Seville.

Local residents were left shocked after an open top tour bus collided with a building on Calle Feria in Spain’s Seville. The accident happened late on Sunday afternoon, August 15, when the open top tourist bus managed to crash into the corner of Conde de Torrejon and Calle Feria. The bus then became stuck in the street and also caused damage to the outside of the building where it had hit.

Road traffic had to be cut off on Conde de Torrejon and Calle Feria for a while. The bus was then forced to use Conde de Torrejon to exit onto Calle Feria in a bid to continue with its route. The bus could not carry on with its route immediately though as the fire brigade had to be called to help the bus driver manoeuvre out of the tricky situation.

Luckily though no people were injured during the crash and the only damage to the building was where the top cornice of the craft shop had been hit by the bus.

The bus was eventually able to carry on its way and traffic in the area was able to return to normal.

In other Spanish news, Spain begins rescue mission for 500 people in Kabul. Spain are sending in a military advance team to Dubai. The rescue mission is rapidly becoming known as “The Kabul 500”.

Today Monday, August 16, Spain are sending two A400 aircraft to Dubai to begin the rescue operation of 500 people. Each of the planes can carry around a hundred people. The rescue mission will include diplomatic personnel, translators and family members, all of whom are currently stuck in Kabul as the situation escalates.

The operation has been organised by the Ministry of Defense in collaboration with Foreign Affairs. It is said that every detail has been considered and nothing has been left to chance.

