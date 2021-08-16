Volunteers to test the Spanish COVID vaccine set to be chosen

Volunteers to test the Spanish COVID vaccine are set to be chosen. So far numerous people have applied to be volunteers for the first human trial of a Spanish coronavirus vaccine. The selection process is now set to begin.

The Josep Trueta Hospital in Girona and the Clinic Hospital in Barcelona will be starting today Monday, August 16, to choose who will be the first people to receive the Spanish coronavirus vaccine. Volunteers will be participating in a human clinical trial of the vaccine developed by the Hipra laboratory.

The approval for the first clinical trial in humans of a Spanish vaccine was given on August 11 by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps). The vaccine is the PHH-1V vaccine from Hipra and the laboratory is based in Spain’s Girona.

So far a successful a week has been had where the hospitals have received dozens of emails and calls from people wanting to take part in the trial. Now comes the task of selecting who is most suitable to participate.

For the first phase of the trial 30 people are needed and they must be aged 18 to 39 years old. They also cannot have been vaccinated or have had Covid. Over the next few weeks the first doses of the Spanish vaccine will be administered.

As reported 20 minutes, “The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Science and Innovation are in contact with other research groups that are developing vaccines against COVID-19 in Spain to support them in the regulatory process and facilitate the process, while ensuring that these vaccines have all the guarantees of quality, safety and efficacy necessary to finally be authorised.”

Throughout the trial all the volunteers will obviously be closely monitored. The Ministry of Health have highlighted the fact that: “it will be necessary to wait until the clinical trial has been completed to be able to analyse all the data and draw final conclusions”.

“These clinical trials are part of the requirements that all investigational vaccines must undergo to demonstrate their quality, safety and efficacy. Only after they have been evaluated and if they meet regulatory standards will they be authorised for marketing.”

