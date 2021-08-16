Spain begins rescue mission for 500 people in Kabul. Spain are sending in a military advance team to Dubai. The rescue mission is rapidly becoming known as “The Kabul 500”.

Today Monday, August 16, Spain are sending two A400 aircraft to Dubai to begin the rescue operation of 500 people. Each of the planes can carry around a hundred people. The rescue mission will include diplomatic personnel, translators and family members, all of whom are currently stuck in Kabul as the situation escalates.

The operation has been organised by the Ministry of Defense in collaboration with Foreign Affairs. It is said that every detail has been considered and nothing has been left to chance.

Yesterday Sunday August 15, the US embassy issued warnings. One warning said: “The security situation in Kabul is changing rapidly, including at the airport. Therefore, we are urging US citizens to remain in their places of refuge.”

Diplomatic sources have told El Espanol: “As long as the Americans control the airfield we will be able to rescue our people, but if the Americans stop controlling it, nobody knows what will happen”.

In other Kabul news, social media has been awash with distressing videos seeming to show frenzied scenes at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The scenes were from Sunday, August 15, as people attempted to flee Kabul as Taliban made their way into the city.

Videos showed the shocking scenes as hundreds of terrified travellers attempted to flee. According to reports, as the Taliban entered the city the Afghanistan President fled. It said this was in an attempt to “avoid bloodshed”.

Scenes in the airport showed that chaos abounded and there were also unconfirmed reports that guns had been fired on the runway. The US embassy took to social media to issue a security warning and said: “There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place.”

